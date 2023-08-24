Man who tried to defraud Road Accident Fund of millions of rand, slapped with a fine

A 56-year-old Gqeberha man who was found guilty of defrauding the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of R2.2 million has been fined R50,000. Mzwandile Patrick Msutwana was convicted and sentenced in the Gqeberha New Law Court on Thursday.

Eastern Cape Hawks said on June 28, 2022, Msutwana, through his lawyers, lodged a claim of more than R2.2 million with RAF. Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said in his claim that Msutwana said he was involved in a motor vehicle accident. However, investigations revealed that he was knocked while walk walking on on Madikane Street in New Brighton in Gqeberha in February 2021 and then fled the scene of the accident."

Mgolodela said the forensic investigation division of the RAF picked up the "red flags" from the claim, and the matter was referred to the Gqeberha-based Serious Corruption Investigation of the Hawks in December 2022. The accused was arrested in April 2023. "Investigations revealed that Msutwana, on the said date, as per Dora Nginza and Livingstone Hospital records, was injured at his house where fell as a result of being intoxicated. RAF was nearly prejudiced cash to the value of more than R2.2 million."

Mgolodela said the court sentenced Msutwana to a R100, 000 fine sentence or five years of direct imprisonment in terms of Section 276 (i) of which R50,000 was suspended for three years. He will effectively pay back R50,000. “Arrangements were made for the accused to pay R3,000 on the day of sentencing and thereafter monthly instalments of R1,000 each. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm,” concluded Mgolodela.