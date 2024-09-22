Man without driver’s licence intercepted in Limpopo, driving Toyota Fortuner stolen in Gauteng

A 33-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a presumed stolen motor vehicle and contravention of the Immigration Act during an anti-smuggling operation, in Limpopo. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the Zimbabwean national was arrested in the early hours of Friday in the Polokwane policing area.

“Reportedly, members of the Limpopo SA Police Service’s provincial anti-smuggling task team received a tip off about a stolen vehicle that was destined to be smuggled out of the country,” said Ledwaba. “The team arrested a Zimbabwean male national, who was found driving in a white Toyota Fortuner, at N1 Road behind Peter Mokaba Stadium. Preliminary police investigations revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen at Alberton policing area in Gauteng province on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.” A 33-year-old Zimbabwean man, without a valid driver's licence was intercepted around Polokwane while allegedly driving a Toyota Fortuner vehicle which was reported stolen in Alberton, Gauteng. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the 33-year-old man.

Hadebe has saluted the police team members who participated in the operation, which led to the recovery of the stolen sport utility vehicle. The 33-year-old accused man will appear before Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday on an array of charges including possession of a presumed stolen motor vehicle, contravention of the Immigration Act, and operating motor vehicle without valid driver's licence. The SAPS said investigations are continuing.

Last month, IOL reported that the Mokopane Regional Court in Limpopo sentenced 46-year-old Vusi Vincent Moloka to seven years direct imprisonment for possession of a stolen vehicle. At the time, Ledwaba said on March 20, at around 6pm, the SAPS received information about a stolen Toyota Fortuner with Gauteng registration numberplates travelling from Sandton to Limpopo via the N1 North. Vusi Vincent Moloka was sentenced to seven years in jail after he was found a stolen Toyota Fortuner from Gauteng to Limpopo. Picture: SAPS A lookout was issued, and with assistance from Spoorvat and Reflex private security companies, Ledwaba said the wanted vehicle was spotted on the N1 freeway.