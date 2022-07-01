Manager at giant KZN retailer shot during armed robbery

Durban - A 37-year-old manager of a Spar supermarket was shot during an armed robbery. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit (Rusa) heavily armed gunmen entered three stores on Thursday evening simultaneously and robbed staff of cash.

“We received multiple calls from shoppers around 7.30pm reporting the robbery in progress. “Available Reaction Officers were dispatched to the centre and on arrival found that the store manager was shot in the abdomen, and medical assistance was sought,” he said. Balram said according to witnesses, approximately 10 suspects entered the businesses while at least six of their accomplices with high calibre rifles remained in the parking lot.

“Patrons scattered for cover after the manager of the supermarket was shot. “Several shoppers allegedly hid in cold rooms while others fled through a back door,” he said. Balram said the suspects who made of with alcohol, fled in three different vehicles.

“A spent 9mm cartridge was recovered at the scene. A pregnant female employee was treated for an anxiety attack,” he said. Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said charges of robbery and attempted murder were opened at Verulam police station for investigation “The complainant alleged they were performing their duties at a business premises in Waterloo when they were confronted by ten armed men.

“"At gunpoint they took cash from the tills and proceeded to a liquor store which is situated inside the shop building. They loaded alcohol in the trolleys, took cash and cellphones and walked away. “While leaving the scene they opened fire, wounding the store manager. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.” In a separate incident also on Thursday, 10 armed men entered a jewellery store at a Westville mall.

