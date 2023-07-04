Manager at mining plant guilty of fraud after taking kickbacks for securing R203 million contract

Cape Town - A former Sishen Iron Ore’s plant manager at Kolomela mine in Postmasburg has been found guilty of taking bribes of more than R627 370 in exchange for securing a mining contract.
Johan Breedt, 53, allegedly received R627,370 in kickbacks from Anthony Meyer and Theunes Burger, the former bosses of Burma Plant Hire in exchange for securing a mining contract estimated at R203 million.
Breedt pleaded guilty on twelve counts of corruption and ten counts of money laundering at the Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.
His case has been postponed to September for sentencing.
This comes after he was arrested in December 2020 along with two Meyer and Burger.
Postmasburg Hospital theatre operational for the first time in 18 years
Optimum Coal to pay R6.9m for unpaid motor licensing fees
Optimum Coal Mine ordered to pay R6.9m in unpaid motor licensing fees
Hawks arrest UIF scammers, including former employment and labour staff
Two former employment and labour department employees, five others in court over R2 million UIF scam
UIF welcomes arrests of six suspects for R2 million fraud in North West
Gauteng woman who stole R3.7 million from her employer to spend 15 years in jail
Gauteng woman behind bars for allegedly defrauding her employers of R15 million
In April 2016, Breedt nominated Burma Plant Hire to load and haul the final dense medium separation product to the plant production beds.
"The company was awarded a tender to work at Kolomela mine for the period of July 2016 and July 2017," Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe said.
Thebe added that between July 2016 and December 2016 the accused demanded monthly payments of R40 000 and gifts from Burma Plant Hire to ensure that the company continued to get work at the mine.
"The accused, through his unlawful activities, benefited R627 370 in cash and gifts from the company," Thebe said.
Thebe said the case was remanded to September 19 2023, for sentencing.
IOL