Manager at mining plant guilty of fraud after taking kickbacks for securing R203 million contract

Cape Town - A former Sishen Iron Ore’s plant manager at Kolomela mine in Postmasburg has been found guilty of taking bribes of more than R627 370 in exchange for securing a mining contract. Johan Breedt, 53, allegedly received R627,370 in kickbacks from Anthony Meyer and Theunes Burger, the former bosses of Burma Plant Hire in exchange for securing a mining contract estimated at R203 million.

Breedt pleaded guilty on twelve counts of corruption and ten counts of money laundering at the Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday. His case has been postponed to September for sentencing. This comes after he was arrested in December 2020 along with two Meyer and Burger.

In April 2016, Breedt nominated Burma Plant Hire to load and haul the final dense medium separation product to the plant production beds. "The company was awarded a tender to work at Kolomela mine for the period of July 2016 and July 2017," Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe said. Thebe added that between July 2016 and December 2016 the accused demanded monthly payments of R40 000 and gifts from Burma Plant Hire to ensure that the company continued to get work at the mine.