Manager in eThekwini’s Water and Sanitation Department gunned down

The manager for Community Services in the eThekwini Municipality’s Water and Sanitation Department, Khumbulani Khumalo, was shot dead on Friday morning while seated in a council vehicle in Inanda, north of Durban, authorities confirmed. The municipality has confirmed the deceased’s name and designation within the City’s Water and Sanitation unit.

“eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda has called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of gunmen who assassinated a City employee, Mr Khumbulani Khumalo, manager for Community Services in the Water and Sanitation Unit while he was in a council vehicle in Inanda,” the Mayor’s office said in a statement on Friday. “The City has dispatched senior officials at Water and Sanitation to provide necessary support to the family.” The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal said Inanda police are investigating a case of murder after a 51-year-old man was found in a vehicle in Inanda, and “appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds”.

Initially, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), who discovered Khumalo in the white Toyota Hilux Bakkie, said he was 52-years-old. “Police in Inanda are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 51-year-old man was found inside a vehicle at Etafuleni area in Inanda. The body had what looked like gunshot wounds,” SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said on Friday. Rusa reported that Khumalo was found with two gunshot wounds to the head.