Mandla Mandela’s stolen Toyota Land Cruiser recovered in Limpopo

A Toyota Land Cruiser 200 belonging to an MP has been recovered by police in Lebowakgomo near Polokwane in Limpopo. It is believed that the vehicle belongs to Mandla Mandela, who is a former Member of Parliament and grandson of former President Nelson Mandela.

According to police, the Land Cruiser was stolen at a parking lot in Gauteng this week. A 42-year-old suspected illegal immigrant was charged with the theft. Picture: SAPS. The Provincial Commissioner of the SA Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said the SUV was on its way to being smuggled into Zimbabwe when it was intercepted in Limpopo. A 42-year-old Zimbabwean national was charged with possession of a presumed stolen motor vehicle as well as contravention of the Immigration Act after it was established that he had entered the country illegally.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 12. Hadebe extended commendations to the swift and effective response of the members of SAPS Provincial Anti-Smuggling Task Team for their efforts in recovering the vehicle before it could be smuggled across the border. Mandela had reportedly expressed dismay that a vehicle fitted with such advanced security features could be so easily stolen from a mall.

In a separate incident, the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime unit in Polokwane, raided an alleged firearm training facility at Modimolle. The raid, which was done in collaboration with the Public Order Policing (POP) and local Tactical Response Team, seized several firearms and ammunition. The purpose of the training is not yet clear, but military related training cannot be ruled out, police said.