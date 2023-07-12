Manenberg boy struck in the head was shot by alleged drug dealer

The nine-year-old boy from Manenberg who died after being struck in the head by a bullet knew his alleged killer. Cape Town police confirm that an alleged drug dealer has been arrested for the murder of little Tiano Anthony, who passed away on Monday night after he was shot.

In a shocking twist, cops have revealed that the boy was killed by a man close to him and that the shot that killed him was fired from inside his home, and did not come from gang crossfire as was alleged by his family. Residents at the scene. Picture: Leon Knipe Panic spread in Towerkop Road on Sunday afternoon as frantic residents rushed the child to hospital after he was struck by a bullet while playing outside his home. Residents and his family claimed he had been shot by a lone gunman who opened fire on children in the street.

His aunt, Michelle Malgas told Daily Voice the Grade 3 learner from Easter Peak Primary, collapsed on the pavement after the bullet ripped through his head. “The bullet went through in the front and came out at the back,” she said. “Everyone came out and we decided to take him away to the hospital ourselves because we knew the ambulance would take too long.”

Panic gripped residents in Manenberg when the little boy was shot in the head. Picture: Screengrab On Tuesday, police spokesperson, Captain Ian Bennett said during the investigation, cops discovered that there was no shooting in the street, and they subsequently took a 34-year-old man from Tiano’s home in for questioning. “I can confirm that the accused confessed to police officers that he was inside the house where the child lived and was cleaning his gun when a shot went off,” said Bennett. “The Anti-Gang Unit followed up information which led them to the arrest of another 24-year-old man who was found in possession of the murder weapon,” he said..

“Both men have been charged and will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon.” Malgas confirmed that Tiano died in hospital on Monday night. “He went for a four-hour surgery on the same day and survived, but was in a critical condition. On Monday the family was called in and he was still holding on,” Malgas said.

“Tiano passed away on Monday night and they said his heartbeat was too weak. There was too much damage to his brain and he did not make it. We are very traumatised and heartbroken.” The aunt added that they were not aware of the arrests and were not informed that the shot came from inside the house. “He is not a relative of Tiano, he is a family friend. We had no idea that he was busy with a gun and we were told Tiano was shot by someone in the street,” she said.