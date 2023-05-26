Manhunt after KZN man stoned to death in ‘barbaric attack’ in Limpopo

Durban - Police have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly stoned a man to death in Maatadi Village. According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the victim was suspected to have been involved in illegal mining at the village.

“Police were called to the scene at about 8pm and on arrival, they found an unknown man on the mountain with visible injuries throughout his body. “He was certified dead on the scene by the medical emergency services personnel,” said Ledwaba. He said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was stoned to death by unknown suspects.

“The deceased's identity is not yet known but investigations have revealed that he is from Kwazulu Natal.” Ledwaba said the motive for the killing is being investigated and no arrests had been made. Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe strongly condemned in what he described as a “barbaric attack” and has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

“Police have opened a case of murder and appeal to anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist,” said Ledwaba. Anyone with information should contact Lieutenant Colonel Phillip Mohlala on 082 414 3070 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. Also in Limpopo, a man was stoned to death in March after the body of a missing teenager was found inside his home.