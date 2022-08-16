Manhunt launched after ‘dangerous’ prisoners overpower police officer and escape from holding cells

Pretoria – Police in Wolmaransstad have launched a manhunt for two awaiting trial detainees, Gomolemo Chacha, 24, and Ditshebi Eric Molaetsi, 28, who escaped from custody. “The escapees escaped together with six other awaiting trial detainees after overpowering a police officer at Wolmaransstad police station holding cells at about 4.20pm on Saturday, 13 August 2022,” said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They then took the cells key from the member (police officer) and ultimately escaped. At the time of escape, the detainees were among others, facing charges of armed robbery, murder, burglary and domestic violence.” Six of the detainees were re-arrested on Saturday and Sunday. “Members of the community are urged not to attempt to re-arrest the escapees in case they see them, but to call the nearest police station, as they (escapees) are presumed to be dangerous,” said Myburgh.

Police in Wolmaransstad, North West have launched a manhunt for two awaiting trial detainees, Gomolemo Chacha and Ditshebi Eric Molaetsi who escaped from police holding cells. Picture: SAPS “Alternatively, the detective branch commander, Captain Constance Motswang can be contacted on cell: 060 ‪970 9358‬. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App or by calling Crime Stop number: ‪08600 10111‬.” In March, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) condemned what they have termed as “the brazen” escape of four inmates at the Rooigrond Medium A Correctional Centre.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that it was, working with the police, and launched a manhunt for the inmates following their escape. At the time, Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the March escape followed an escape that took place on December 5, 2021, when an inmate escaped. IOL