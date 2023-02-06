Manhunt launched after Limpopo gogo dies from panga attack

Pretoria - Police in Levubu have intensified a manhunt for the person who allegedly murdered a 77-year-old woman and tried to kill her daughter, 32, in an apparent domestic violence incident on January 21. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened after midnight in Mashau Bodwe village, outside Louis Trichardt.

“It is alleged the deceased, together with her daughter and her three children, was asleep when her daughter's alleged ex-boyfriend forcibly entered the house and started to hack both women with a panga,” said Ledwaba. “The suspect then forced their five-year-old child into the vehicle belonging to his mother (ex-girlfriend) and drove away.” Both victims, the mother, 77, and her daughter, 32, were taken to hospital after they sustained severe injuries.

“Consequent to the horrific incident, police opened two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. A manhunt for the suspect was immediately activated,” said Ledwaba. “The vehicle was later found abandoned in Makhado and, soon after that, the child was also safely located at his father's homestead in Mashamba village but the suspect had disappeared.” Ledwaba said the 77-year-old woman later succumbed to her injuries, and the attempted murder case was changed to murder.

The septuagenarian was identified as Rose Mabasa. “Police are calling upon Mr Mthandazo Joseph Baskete (pictured above), from Mashamba village in Mukondeni, outside Louis Trichardt, who was a taxi driver in the area, to report to the nearest police station as they believe he can assist the police with the investigation in this matter,” Ledwaba said. “Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect should urgently contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Mutshutshu Edward Mudogwa at 072 107 6731, the crime stop number 0860010111, the nearest police station or use My SAPS App.”

