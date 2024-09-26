Manhunt launched after rhino brutally killed in hail of five bullets, and de-horned in Limpopo

Members of the stock theft and endangered species unit in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for people involved in a rhino poaching incident in Tshilwavhusiku, under Vhembe district. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the investigation started on last week when an employee discovered that only one rhino had appeared for feeding. The curious employee then started probing the whereabouts of the other rhino.

“Tragically, the search revealed a dead white rhino, missing both horns, with five bullet wounds - three to the head and two to the body,” said Ledwaba. Police in Limpopo said the “heinous” crime has sparked a massive manhunt for the poachers. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala has appealed to community members to assist by providing information.

“We will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of those responsible for this senseless killing. Rhino poaching is a serious crime that threatens our precious wildlife. We need the help of community to bring these perpetrators to book,” he said. Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Enva Ensebo Mukhari on 076 130 2320, Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or report anonymously through the My SAPS App. A manhunt has been launched for assailants who killed a rhino in Limpopo. File Picture: Armand Hough Earlier this week, IOL reported that Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Narend Singh said government will continue to fight to end rhino poaching and to bring the perpetrators to book.

Singh was speaking during a commemoration event to mark World Rhino Day at Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP) in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. It was reported last week that rhino poaching in the HiP had seen a marked drop after a de-horning operation. The World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) said that de-horning of rhinos in the HiP had resulted in an 80% drop in poaching at the park since April.