Manhunt launched after taxi boss gunned down in Mpumalanga supermarket as shoppers are held up

Pretoria - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga is requesting community members to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of a group of people who “brutally” shot and killed a 62-year-old taxi owner during a business robbery at Vosman near Witbank. Colonel Donald Mdhluli, spokesperson for the SAPS in Mpumalanga, said the murder happened on Saturday at around 5: 30pm.

“The said business robbery incident reportedly occurred in the presence of other shoppers. It is said that a group of armed suspects stormed into the supermarket at a mall in Vosman on the day, where people inside the supermarket were held at gunpoint,” said Mdhluli. Multiple gunshots were reportedly fired and it was later discovered that the taxi owner, who was among the people at the shop, had been shot. The suspects then fled the scene.

“The matter was then reported to the authorities and the man was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics. Meanwhile, the police at Vosman opened a business robbery case with additional charge of murder hence the launch of manhunt for suspects,” said Mdhluli. He said the SAPS investigation is under way, and so far it seems as if nothing was stolen during the incident. “The [murdered] man was later identified by his family as Mr Jan Mahlangu and currently the SAPS members are hard at work to find those responsible for his death. Anyone who can assist in the investigation may contact the branch commander, Colonel One Thobejane at 0823722195 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111,” said Mdhluli.