Manhunt launched for 44-year-old suspect in brother's fatal stabbing in Mpumalanga

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for a 44-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his 65-year-old brother to death following an argument at the Magogeni Mhlaba Royal Kraal. The incident took place on April 1, 2025, at approximately 5.55pm in Magogeni near Malelane.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said that officers were alerted to a stabbing and arrived at the scene alongside Emergency Medical Services. There, they discovered the victim, Mphondzo Mkhatshwa, lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. “Preliminary investigations suggest that there was an argument between the siblings and the victim was stabbed. The suspect is said to have fled the scene thereafter,” said Ndubane. A murder case has been opened at Schoemansdal Police Station.

Police have identified the suspect as Elvis Mkhatshwa, aged 44, who is believed to be a crucial part of the ongoing investigation. “Mkhatshwa is urged to immediately contact the Police,” Ndubane urged. Authorities are calling on anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward.

“All information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Ndubane said. Expressing concern over the incident, Acting Provincial Commissioner of South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, made a public appeal. “People should seek peaceful ways to resolve disputes instead of resorting to violence,” Mkhwanazi said.