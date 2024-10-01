Manhunt launched for armed robbers who hit a jewellery store in Bryanston, fleeing in a Nissan, Hyundai

Twenty-four hours after armed robbers stormed a jewellery store in Bryanston in Gauteng, police are still searching for the suspects and have appealed to anyone with information to come forward. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, on Monday, September 30, at around 2pm, a group of armed men stormed the store, smashed the glass display windows and stole jewellery.

“The suspects reportedly fired gunshots before fleeing the scene using two vehicles, a red Nissan and grey Hyundai sedan. Police said no injuries had been reported, and by Tuesday afternoon the suspects were still at large. A case of business robbery has been opened.

Anyone with information that can assist police with the investigation are urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. Between July and August there were two jewellery stores that were robbed in KwaZulu-Natal. In one of the incidents, armed suspects stormed a jewellery store in Chatsworth on August 2, firing shots into the air.

The suspects were arrested hours after the robbery. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an unknown number of heavily armed suspects stormed into the jewellery store and fired shots, “one of which ricocheted and injured an unsuspecting civilian on the face”. He said the suspects were finally arrested in uMlazi.