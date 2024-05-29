Manhunt launched for suspect who shot Public Order Police member in Inanda

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and injured a South African Police Services (SAPS) Constable in Inanda, just after midnight on Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the constable, who is a member of the Public Order Policing, was with his colleagues performing patrol duties when they stopped to search a suspicious group of men.

“During the search one suspect fled and the Constable gave chase. During the chase the suspect drew a firearm and fired several shots at the officer, injuring him on his chin and left arm.” Netshiunda said the injured police officer was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention. Police have urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.

Meanwhile over 500 cops were deployed all over the province to maintain law and order during the elections. National Police Commissioner, General Fanie Masemola, gave the men and women in blue marching orders to ensure they prevent and combat any acts of criminality, and protect the rights of South Africans to vote in a peaceful environment. Police said it is also important to highlight that normal day-to day policing operations will continue on election day in the form of tracing operations, roadblocks, stop and searches and patrols.