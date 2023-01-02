Manhunt launched for suspects who woke up sleeping policeman and killed him

Durban - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of four men who fatally shot an off-duty police officer at his home. Warrant Officer Anton Seeber, a detective attached to the Linden police station, had been asleep when unknown gunmen entered his home demanding his service pistol.

Story continues below Advertisement

The incident took place on December 29. “Warrant Officer Seeber was shot and killed and robbed of his personal belongings, including his service pistol,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. “Police are requesting the co-operation of communities in the area to come forward with information to assist police in apprehending those responsible for the murder.”

SAPS national commissioner General Fannie Masemola said SAPS management were concerned about the ongoing attacks and killing of police officers. “We are consistently implementing our Police Safety Strategy and Plan to ensure the safety of members on and off duty. “Communities need to also come on board and play an active role in handing over or sharing information on known criminals in their communities.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our condolences go to the families, friends and colleagues of our members.” At least two officers have been killed this week in violent attacks. Warrant Officer Ntshidi Marutla, 52, was disarmed of his service pistol and fatally stabbed during a stop and search operation in Rosettenville on New Year’s Day.

Story continues below Advertisement