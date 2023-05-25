Manhunt under way for 5 gunmen who robbed jewellery store in uMhlanga

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for the five suspects who robbed a jewellery store in uMhlanga on Wednesday. The incident took place at the uMhlanga Centre at around 11am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said it was alleged that five gunmen stormed into the business premises and demanded jewellery. “The suspects fled with the jewellery, in their gateway vehicle.” Netshiunda said Durban North police were investigating a case of business robbery.

It is believed the suspects were armed with high-calibre rifles and made their getaway in a white VW Tiguan. No injuries were reported. Police are also investigating the jewellery heist that took place at the Pavilion Shopping Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Ten robbers ordered staff and customers to the back of the store and broke the glass counters, filling their trolleys with jewellery. Two of them had rifles and the others pistols. They made their getaway in three vehicles that were in the undercover parking lots.

Videos of the brazen attack have gone viral on social media. In December, Oceans Mall in uMhlanga was robbed barely a month after opening. Three armed men entered the mall and robbed the MTN store.