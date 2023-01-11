Rustenburg - A dismembered body of man was found at a level crossing after a cargo train hit and killed him near Heidedal in Bloemfontein on Wednesday. The accident occurred near East-end Industrial Park.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the Heidedal police were alerted about the accident at about 7.30am. “On arrival, members found the dismembered body of a male in his mid-40s who was wearing a black jersey with white stripes. Heidedal police have opened a case of culpable homicide for further investigation.” Kareli appealed to pedestrians to be observant while crossing the railway lines.

“Cross rail road tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings and obey all warning signs and signals. Always stop, look both ways, and listen for trains before crossing the tracks. “The victim, who is in his mid-40s is unknown, and police are pleading with the community nearby to assist in identifying the deceased. Anyone with information can contact Heidedal Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Pule on 071 606 5715,” he said. ER24 paramedics said the man was declared dead at the scene.

“ER24 paramedics received the report and immediately responded, arriving at 7.45am. On the scene, medics found the body of a man lying along the tracks next to the goods train. "The assessment showed that the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,“ said spokesperson, Russel Meiring. In a separate accident, Meiring said a man, believed to be in his 40s, was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday afternoon after crashing into Lion’s Head while paragliding.

“ER24 were called to the scene shortly after 2pm. On the scene, medics found the man wedged between two large rocks, being tended to by bystanders. “Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained severe injuries to his head and was in critical condition,” he said. “The man was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was airlifted by the AMS Medical Helicopter to Groote Schuur Hospital for urgent care.”