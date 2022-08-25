Man’s ear cut off, another fatally stabbed in tavern argument over bread and meat

Durban – A 29-year-old man whose ear was cut off during an argument in a tavern is expected to appear in court in connection with the killing of another person.
According to Gqeberha police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart, it is alleged that on Monday, August 22, a group of men had an argument over bread and meat at a tavern in NU11, Motherwell.
“It is alleged that a fight broke out between the parties in which one of the males was stabbed multiple times and the other male’s ear was cut off.”
Swart said the wounded men were taken to the Motherwell Health Centre.
The 30-year-old who was stabbed, Sinetemba Peter, died.
“On Tuesday, a 29-year-old male, whose ear was cut off, was arrested at the Motherwell Health Centre,” said Swart.
He faces a charge of murder.
IOL