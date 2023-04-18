Marikana cop killer handed life imprisonment

Cape Town - The Rustenburg Regional Court has sentenced a convicted robber to life in prison for gunning down a policeman in Marikana in 2020.
Thabo Motaung, 40, was sentenced to life imprisonment when he appeared before the court on Monday, following his arrest on November 30, 2020.
The accused was involved in a business robbery that took place in Marikana where he and others robbed a shop.
Police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said that while members of Marikana Crime Prevention were following up on leads following the business robbery that had occurred a few days earlier, they spotted the accused and others at an informal settlement in Marikana.
"When they approached the group, they were met with gunshots. A shootout ensued resulting in the fatal killing of a police officer and the subsequent arrest of the shooter.
“A Norinco 9mm firearm and ammunition was seized for further investigation,” Rikhotso said.
Rikhotso also said that the matter was taken over by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, and the accused made his first appearance in court. He was remanded in custody until his conviction.
Rikhotso added that Motaung was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, seven years’ imprisonment for the unlawful possession of a firearm, five years’ imprisonment for the unlawful possession of ammunition, two years’ imprisonment for discharging a firearm and 12 months’ imprisonment for being an illegal immigrant.
The provincial head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major-General Patrick Mbotho, and the Director for Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo, lauded the exceptional work by all police units that were involved and the sterling work by the prosecutor, advocate Nong, who ensured that justice was served.
