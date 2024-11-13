Mark Lifman murder: Call for a ban on media photographers

The two hitmen accused of murdering alleged underworld kingpin, Mark Lifman, will have to wait a month before their bail hearings are heard at the George Magistrate’s Court. This was revealed on Wednesday morning, as Johann Jacobs and Gert Bezuidenhout made their second appearance on murder charges, after the high profile hit at Garden Route Mall.

The duo — who both worked as private security guards, with Jacobs being a former SA Police Service (SAPS) Task Force member — were busted near Uniondale on November 3, shortly after the shooting which rocked the province. Lifman, who was on trial for the murder of slain steroid king Brian Wainstein was shot multiple times and collapsed in the mall parking lot as police and security companies traced a white VW Golf used by the duo. On Wednesday, Jacobs and Bezuidenhout were seen wearing K-Way hoodies as heavily armed officers of the SAPS Riot Police blocked off the entrances to the courtroom.

During proceedings the State prosecutor informed the magistrate that the identity parades had not yet been concluded and called for a ban on media photographers until this process was completed. Defence lawyer, Attorney Bulelani Bans, officially came on record for the duo and informed the court that he had consulted with the families. Legal teams informed the magistrate that an advocate from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions would be assigned to the matter as they called for a December postponement.