Mass memorial held to remember Soweto massacre victims

Johannesburg - The mother of one of the 16 people gunned down at a Soweto tavern has desperately pleaded with the government to not fail them and help them to find the truth about why their children were killed. She was speaking during a memorial service for the deceased on Thursday.

“We want to know why they were killed so brutally. Why did they have to die so painfully?” said the mother while holding up a picture of her son. Mothers, wives, children, fathers, friends and grandparents of the victims who were in attendance failed to hold back their tears during the mass memorial that was held on Thursday in remembrance of their loved ones. Family members who took to the podium expressed their frustration, confusion and sadness while reflecting on the lives, dreams and aspirations of their deceased family members.

The distraught wife of one of the victims said: “I really did not want him to go but he insisted and little did I know that his goodbye before he left to go to the tavern was goodbye forever.” Another family member who struggled to hold back tears and hide her pain said: “I found out Sunday morning about the incident that certain family members had passed away. We then found out that one was badly injured and was in hospital and we prayed that the one in the hospital’s life would be spared but as we prepared to go to hospital, we were informed by police that he died in hospital.” “I am pleading with the government to help the community of Nomzamo. Please help us. I am in so much pain because most of the people being remembered here are my relatives."

Community members who were still in shock and angry over the incident also called on the police and the government to work tirelessly towards finding justice for the victims and their families. The mass memorial service paid respect to the victims who were gunned down at a tavern in the Nomzamo informal settlement by unknown suspects. Some of the families are said to be preparing for the funerals of their loved ones which are set to take place over the weekend in Soweto and in other provinces.

However, many families are said to still be waiting for the death certificates of their loved ones which may lead to a delay in the burial of those people. The memorial service for the victims took place despite the many challenges that were encountered. Ward 30 Councillor Mohau Molefe had expressed concern over the venue for the memorial, funding and the transportation of the deceased to the different funeral locations.

Molefe wrote to the provincial government to ask for assistance for the memorial and other burial needs as some families would require support. The police are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting that took place at the tavern and are still in search of the suspects behind this crime. The SAPS Tactical Response Team was deployed in Soweto following the incident and are continuing with operations across Soweto.