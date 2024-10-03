Mass memorial planned for 18 victims of Lusikisiki shootings, followed by private funerals

A mass memorial service is expected to take place this weekend for the 18 victims who died in two shooting incidents in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape. Gunmen opened fire on two different places on Friday night.

A total 15 women and three men lost their lives. The youngest victim was a 14-year-old boy. No arrests have been made, but one person was taken in for questioning earlier this week, the national police minister confirmed during a visit to the Eastern Cape. According to police, the motive for the shooting is not known.

The mass memorial is expected to take place this Sunday with the funerals expected to take place next weekend (October 12 and October 13.) Eastern Cape Premier spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the memorial to honour the victims will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2024. “This decision was made after the Provincial Government met with the families to discuss their needs and provide support during this difficult time.

“Following these engagements, a mutual agreement was reached that after the memorial service, the families will hold private funerals on separate dates.” She said the funerals would be arranged by the respective families, allowing them to pay their respects in a more intimate setting and in line with their respective traditional beliefs. “Additionally, government with support from various businesses will provide material support to the families for the funeral, enabling them to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified manner.”

She said the provincial government is grateful for the outpouring of love and support offered to these families from various corners of our country, this support includes coffins, logistics associated with the funerals as well as groceries. Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, along with Members of the Executive Council, Mayors, traditional leaders, Faith Based Organisations, and national leaders, will attend the memorial service to show solidarity with the families and the community. “The provincial government remains committed to providing ongoing psycho-social support to the bereaved families during this difficult time.”