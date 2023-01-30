Durban – National Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the Eastern Cape where eight people were killed during a birthday celebration at the weekend. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu preliminary investigation revealed that between 5.15pm and 5.30pm, the owner of the house was celebrating his birthday when two unknown gunmen entered the yard in Makanda Street in Kwazakhele and started shooting at the guests.

“Seven people, 3 females and 4 males, were fatally injured while another four people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment. “One of the victims succumbed to the injuries in hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to eight. “The owner of the house was among the deceased.”

Naidu said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this attack is under way. “No arrests have been made at this stage and the identities of the deceased and injured are still to be established.” The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation is investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has condemned the killings as cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life and has ordered the team of investigators to track and trace the perpetrators in the quickest time possible. Cele and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola will lead a delegation to the area on Monday morning. Police have appealed for anyone who can assist in identifying the victims or tracing their next of kin or any information relating to the suspects to contact the Provincial OCI (Organised Crime Investigation Unit), D/Capt Sitole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.

