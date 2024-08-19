Mass shooting: Seven teenagers shot in Hanover Park

A community organisation has expressed outrage after multiple shooting incidents in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats, Western Cape, at the weekend. The Fight Against Crime (FAC) group has said a series of shooting incidents in one night is cause for deep concern.

The FAC consists of admins from crime-fighting groups from across the Western Cape that have united. The spokesperson for the group, Redaa Ameeroedien has condemned the shooting incidents in the strongest terms. “The ongoing gang warfare in Hanover Park and across the Cape Flats is tearing apart our communities, with innocent lives being lost or forever scarred as collateral damage.

“We urgently call on SAPS and the government to take extreme measures to intervene in this crisis. The time for half-measures has long passed; decisive and aggressive action is needed to restore peace and safety to our neighbourhoods,” Ameeroedien said. While the FAC group reported four separate shooting incidents where 12 people were shot, police only responded to inquiries relating to one incident. The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a shooting incident on Saturday.

“Philippi police were busy with crime-combatting activities in Hanover Park on Saturday, August 17, 2024, about 9pm when they heard the sound of gunshots. The members responded and found seven victims who sustained gunshot wounds. “According to reports a group of young people were together in Galilee Walk when three unknown men fired numerous gunshots injuring seven victims between the ages of 14 and 18,” Swartbooi said. “The victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown gunmen fled and are yet to be arrested. Philippi police are investigating seven counts of attempted murder,” he said.