Massive crackdown in Mpumalanga: 27 suspects arrested for fraud and corruption in traffic sector

A key breakthrough in a large-scale corruption investigation resulted in the arrest of 27 people from three districts in Mpumalanga. The accused, including traffic examiners, driving school operators, and various officials, are charged with fraud, corruption, and violating national road traffic rules.

The arrests were the result of a complex intelligence-driven operation led by a collaborative team that included the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the Mpumalanga Traffic Management Corporation, and Criminal Intelligence. The operation involved several districts, including Sabie, Graskop, Lydenburg, and Verena, with the suspects appearing before several Magistrate’s Courts on September 16 and 17. Charges include the fraudulent issue of driver's licenses and traffic-related papers. The accused include those with high-ranking positions in the traffic sector. Among them were traffic examiners, Momo Beauty Mathebula, 30, Roandey Mazuzu Mkhonto, 49, and Jackson Mokoena, 42, who also runs a driving school. Each was granted bail of R5,000.

“Their case was postponed to November 8, for further investigation,” said captain Dineo Sekgotodi, police spokesperson. According to the police report, the operation was extensive and comprehensive, with arrests made at several significant locations. In Lydenburg, four people, including driving school proprietors Lucky Nhlaahla Shabangu, 45, Reineilwe Linah Phala, 45, and Seth Moleseng Mashile, 55, were released on R5,000 bail each, with a court appearance scheduled for November 6.

In Graskop, Eric Mawelele, 57, and Bheki John Mamba, 59, were released on R10,000 bail. The operation extended to Verena, where four traffic officers, Abram Mashiane, 43, Tshepo Skhosana, 48, Abram Mahlangu, 43, and Sarah Ndala, 59, were arrested. “As the Hawks, together with other law enforcement agencies, we shall investigate and arrest all corrupt law enforcement officials within the system, without fear and favour,” said Major General Gerber, Provincial Head of the Hawks.