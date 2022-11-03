Massive R1 000 000 reward offered after cash guard is shot dead in Cape heist

Durban - A R1 million reward has been offered for information that could help in finding the killers of a SBV Services guard who was gunned down in Cape Town on Wednesday. It is alleged that a gang of armed men attacked a SBV team and opened fire on them while they were servicing an ATM in Sithandatu Avenue at the Nyanga Terminus in Cape Town. The suspects fled without any cash.

SBV Services Group CEO, Mark Barrett, said they would not tolerate attacks on employees. “Our message to these criminals is clear; SBV will put in all the necessary resources required and work very closely with the authorities to apprehend these criminals involved in attacks against SBV. “We confirm that we will never close a case until it is solved. We will make sure that the criminals involved in this senseless and violent attack are apprehended and that justice is served,” he said.

Barrett said the group would persist with its efforts to ensure that all the individuals involved in this attack were brought to book and “face the full consequence of the law”. "We are offering a reward of R1m in response to the senseless loss of our colleague," he added. “I wish to extend our sincere condolences to his family and colleagues. No injuries were sustained by the rest of the team members who bravely defended this attack. Our thoughts are with our team members and their families for the trauma sustained because of this attack,” he said.

SBV encourages members of the community with any information regarding this attack to contact SBV’s Hotline 083 408 7029 to provide information to SBV’s investigations team. This line is active 24/7 and all callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained. IOL