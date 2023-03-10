Cape Town - Police have arrested three alleged killers of Mbhashe Local Municipality councillor Nomxolisi Nqwena-Maliwa, who was gunned down in Dutywa last month. The suspected killers were arrested by the SAPS serious and violent crimes unit on Wednesday in Willowvale and Dutywa respectively.

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said the 47-year-old Nqwena-Maliwa had been gunned down on February 17 inside his car at Ngcingwane Administrative Area in Idutywa. Kinana said that after the case had been opened the investigating team started its work, and on Wednesday they followed up on information that subsequently led to the arrest of three suspects aged 29, 36 and 41 respectively. “All male suspects are originally from Dutywa, and the murder weapon and a vehicle which was allegedly used in the commission of an offence were both recovered by the police.”

Kinana also said that one of the three suspects, who had allegedly hired a firearm for the hit men, was also arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and had already appeared before Idutywa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. He further said the other two suspects had appeared in Idutywa Magistrate’s Court on Friday on murder charges. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner Major-General Zithulele Dladla welcomed the arrest, saying he appreciated the sterling work of the investigating team that had led to the arrests.