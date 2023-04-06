Cape Town – A Mbizana woman who was arrested for allegedly lodging a fraudulent claim worth over R2.3m with the Road Accident Fund has been released on R500 bail at the East London Magistrate’s Court. The 35-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday by the East London Serious Corruption Investigation Unit of the Hawks on allegations of fraud after she lodged a R2.3m claim for being involved in a hit and run accident.

An RAF investigation later found that the accused, had infact been injured while walking. Maqutu was granted R500 bail and her case was postponed to May 5 for further investigation. Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said that on May 5, 2021, opened a case at the Mbizana police station where she allegedly opened a hit-and-run complaint.

“The claim was processed by the RAF and as documents were being perused and analysed by an RAF forensic investigator, discrepancies were noted and necessitated further scrutiny,” she said. “It was then discovered that she was not involved in a hit and run but rather got injured while walking.” Mgolodela said the RAF paid an amount of R12 833 to litigate against the claim.