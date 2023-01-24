Cape Town - A 34-year-old Mbombela security officer who was contracted to the Department of Community Safety in Mpumalanga, has been identified by his family after he was shot dead and robbed off his white VW Golf 7 and service pistol. The incident occurred on Monday evening at the water reservoir (2010 Soccer Ball) in Steiltes, Nelspruit.

The deceased has been identified as Silvester Samkelo Nkosi. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened at about 7.30pm on Monday night. He said police in Nelspruit were alerted to a shooting at the reservoir. Upon arrival, they found the security officer in a pool of blood. “Medical personnel who attended the scene certified him dead. A case of murder with additional charges of robbery and car hijacking are being investigated by the police.

“No one has been arrested so far, but preliminary investigations indicate that the officer was with a female friend when two armed suspects preyed on them. “The female friend was reportedly unharmed during the incident. She went to call for help at the nearest filling station while the suspects fled with the victim’s car and service firearm,” Mohlala said. Mohlala called on anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects or the vehicle to contact Detective Branch Commander in Nelspruit SAPS, Detective Colonel Donald Mkhaliphi on 079 230 3126, or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

“Alternatively members of the public can send information via the MYSAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said. A manhunt for the suspects has since been launched and a team of experts in the field of investigation has been assembled under the leadership of the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela. She strongly condemned the incident and vowed that theywill not find peace until the perpetrators are all locked up. "It is well-known that in this province we do not blink an eye whenever crime is committed.

