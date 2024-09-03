Mboro causes drama in court, tells lawyers to back off!

Self-proclaimed prophet, Mapaseka Motsoeneng, known as Pastor Mboro, caused drama in court after telling his lawyers to leave him alone while speaking to the media. He claimed that inmates in cells have stopped taking drugs since his arrest, while appearing in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, on Monday, while applying for an urgent bail application.

Videos showing the self-proclaimed prophet of the Incredible Happenings Church have gone viral on social media, in which he can be seen in the courtroom shouting at his team of lawyers to leave him alone, while he speaks with the media. On the video, as Mboro was about to speak with the journalists, his lawyers can be seen waving at him to caution him not to speak with the media. Pastor Paseko Motsoeneng aka Mboro telling his lawyers "Ntloheleng lona... Its my life" when they ask him to avoid talking about his court case to the media... "I have done a lot for this community"

Journalist: How are the holding cells?

Mboro: People have given me drugs... pic.twitter.com/IMgN3LLnFe

— Ota Benga (@MmuiWabatho) September 2, 2024 But, Mboro, who looked furious, told his lawyers to leave him alone. “No, I was praying. I was not depressed. I was talking to God. The cases we have opened are not entertained. My cars are being destroyed. “The church is burnt down by the family that wants to take the children that were born in my house, that were raised by me and my son.”

As he tried to explain further, his lawyer, Phillip Dlamini, who is leading the team, moved closer to him to tell to stop talking to the media, but, Mboro shouted at him to leave him alone. “Hae ntloheleng lona, (which translate to, ”No, leave me alone“), ntloheleng lona,” he said shouting. He said that the delays in his case are owing to his fame and that he had put all his trust in God.

“So, what is happening now, (is that) I’m trusting God. You see I’m here now and I’m still waiting… so, that’s it,” he told the media. As his lawyer moved closer to him again, and tries to tell him not to speak, he said, “No, this is my life.” In addition, when asked about the treatment in the holding cells, he said that God has done wonders, claiming that his fellow inmates have stopped using drugs.

“People have given up on drugs,” he said. During the court proceedings, the state prosecutor Pheello Vilakazi told the court that the docket was not available and that he was not aware that the case was postponed to Monday, September 2. He said he knew that the matter was postponed to October 21.

However, Magistrate Katlego Mokoena postponed the case to next Monday, September 9. In the last court appearance on August 19, Mboro and his bodyguard, Vincent Baloyi, were denied bail. Mboro’s son Revival Motsoeneng, was released on a warning, and was ordered to have no contact with witnesses or enter the school until the finalisation of the trial.

IOL previously reported that the self-proclaimed prophet, together with his son and bodyguard, stormed the school premises and left with two boy grandchildren. The mother of the children reportedly died in April, resulting in a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family over custody of the children. Following the incident, angry community members and learners set fire to the Incredible Happenings Church premises, completely destroying the large white marquee.