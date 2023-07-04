Independent Online
MEC to visit Gauteng school after learner’s body discovered on the grounds

The Department of Education in Gauteng has expressed shock after the body of a pupil was found on the grounds at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria. Picture: Keran Ducasse

Published 58m ago

The Department of Education in Gauteng has expressed shock after the body of a pupil was found on the grounds at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria.

Speaking to the Rekord, the girl’s grandfather said she was last seen around midnight.

He said he did not know how the girl arrived at the school or what happened to her.

Gauteng Education, MEC Matome Chiloane, said the girl's body was discovered by a security guard on Tuesday morning.

"The girl is in Grade 10 and attends the school. Police are at the scene conducting their investigations. The learner’s family is also at the school and they will receive necessary support from our psycho-social support team," the department said.

Chiloane said it was unclear at this stage is how the dead body of the pupil landed on the school's property, especially since schools are on recess and there are no learners at school.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is startled by the discovery of a Grade 10 girl pupil’s body on the grounds of Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria on Tuesday. File Picture: Timothy Bernard/ African News Agency (ANA)

"We call upon police to urgently apprehend the perpetrators. We also extend our sincerest condolences to the family and the school community at large," Chiloane said.

The MEC is expected to visit the school on Tuesday.

IOL

