Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 24, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Media granted filming access in blue lights assault case against eight SAPS VIP officers

Published 40m ago

Share

The Randburg Magistrate's Court has granted members of the media access to film live proceedings of the eight SAPS VIP protection officers accused of brutally beating three men in an alleged road rage blue lights incident.

The eight police officers, who were confirmed to be assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, handed themselves over to the Sandton Police Station and were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) officers on Sunday.

All eight officers have been suspended by the SAPS while it also undergoes an internal disciplinary process.

The police watchdog has charged the officers with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm charges.

Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe heard an application on Monday against the broadcasting of the matter.

More on this

Defence attorneys representing the eight accused officers reportedly argued that broadcasting the case would reveal their clients’ identity and compromise the case, cause them possible harm, while also arguing that it would compromise national security to reveal their identities.

The magistrate ruled that the proceedings may be filmed, saying it was in the public interest.

The case continues.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimepoliceSAPSIPIDMagistrates CourtJohannesburgMedia FreedomCrime and courtsRoad RagePolice brutalityAbuse of Power

Share

Recent stories by:

Sihle Mlambo
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe