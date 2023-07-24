The Randburg Magistrate's Court has granted members of the media access to film live proceedings of the eight SAPS VIP protection officers accused of brutally beating three men in an alleged road rage blue lights incident.

All eight officers have been suspended by the SAPS while it also undergoes an internal disciplinary process.

The police watchdog has charged the officers with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm charges.

Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe heard an application on Monday against the broadcasting of the matter.