Media kicked out of Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after Tumelo Madlala’s face is shown on TV news channel

Pretoria - Judge Tshifiwa Maumela, who is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has instructed all media to leave the court room after a witness’s face was shown by one of the news channels. Maumela had ruled that Tumelo Madlala’s face should not be revealed during his time on the witness stand in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

However, on Wednesday one of the TV channels disobeyed the ruling. State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi notified Maumela about Madlala’s face being shown on TV. “We spoke to the representative of the consent media houses, they say there’s a camera person who feed to different media house, so it appears the SABC camera person (is the one) who did this my lord,” said Baloyi.

“Why did they do that, what was their explanation,” asked Maumela. Baloyi said they are still trying to establish the reason behind the camera person’s decision. “I don’t expect whoever is responsible for this to be in here when I return. We don’t want to risk the lives of anyone in this case.

“If the problem is the media, then let them go out and sort out who went errant and that person will remain outside and all those who are innocent will come back,” Maumela said. Maumela added that he won’t proceed without the culprit being found. Court had to be adjourned to find the person responsible for showing Madlala’s face.

Madlala was Senzo Meyiwa’s best friend and was present when he was murdered. In September, three broadcast media houses were asked to leave the courthouse over allegations they chased the same witness with cameras. Baloyi at the time said Madlala was chased by members of the media with cameras wanting to take his photo.

Baloyi said this had petrified and unsettled the witness, who had to be taken to a room. “While we support the coverage from the media, events from this morning are unacceptable. “Intrusive, overbearing conduct by the media against the witness is a cause for concern.”

Baloyi asked that the court reiterate guidelines. Maumela asked those media houses who were responsible to leave court proceedings and discuss the way forward with the court manager. He said the media should not be above the law and especially if it affects people coming to give testimony.