Media reports wrong: Hawks clarify Justice Minister Simelane investigation claims

The Directorate of Priority Crimes (the Hawks) have disputed allegations that they are investigating a case against Minister of Justice, Thembi Simelane. The specialised investigating unit slammed media reports claiming that it was now looking into allegations around the minister, following a criminal case against her, lodged by ActionSA.

"We wish to refute this statement as incorrect and misleading as it is not within the policy of the Hawks to confirm individuals that are subject to any investigation so as to protect the integrity of our investigation," said Hawks spokesperson, Nomthandazo Mbambo. "What we can confirm at this stage is that ActionSA has registered a case relating to VBS matter and that great strides have already been made by the Hawks` Serious Corruption Investigation in the investigation of various legs relating to VBS which has since resulted in arrests and convictions, while other individuals are on trial. “Investigation into VBS-related matter still continues and more arrests are imminent, but we cannot and will not confirm investigation into a particular individual until they have been brought before the court of law," Mbambo added.

On Tuesday, ActionSA's Athol Trollip confirmed that a criminal charge had been filed over the minister's alleged violations of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, as well as the common law crime of forgery in connection with the dodgy R575,600.00 so-called “loan” she solicited from Gundo Wealth Solutions to buy a coffee shop in Sandton. "ActionSA has taken this step following numerous appeals for accountability to the President, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Public Protector, all of whom appear unwilling to hold the Minister accountable for what are egregious allegations with serious implications for the vital role she plays in maintaining the integrity of our justice system," Trollip said. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also called for Simelane to step aside.

The party's advocate Glynnis Breytenbach said the recent disclosure of glaring inconsistencies in the so-called "loan agreement" with VBS corruption-accused Ralliom Razwinane only deepens the conflict of interest facing the minister. "The discrepancies in the document, such as contradicting payment dates and the strong suggestion that it was backdated, undermine any claim to transparency and raise serious questions about the Minister’s integrity," she added. The minister has meanwhile maintained her innocence in the matter.