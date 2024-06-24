Medical doctor found guilty of prejudicing Sars of R17 million, by not submitting his tax returns

A Northern Cape medical doctor has been found guilty of failing to declare his personal income tax to the South African Revenue Services (Sars) over a seven year period. Fabian Royston Tun, 55, was convicted in the Kimberley Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) Tun was found guilty for contravention of Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011. Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said the accused owned a medical practice called F. R. Tun Practice and failed to submit personal income tax returns from 2015 to 2022. “During the said period, the accused made taxable income, and such taxable income was not declared to the Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service.

“Sars suffered a potential loss exceeding R17 million.” Mnisi said the accused was found guilty on eight counts of failure to submit personal income tax and 42 counts on failure to submit Value Added Tax (VAT) returns. The Hawks said the matter was postponed to July 30, 2024 for sentencing proceedings.

In another incident last week, an Eastern Cape businesswoman and a tax practitioner were arrested by the Hawks on allegations they tried to defraud the South African Revenue Services (Sars) of over R6 million. Cecillia Nomvume Makaula, 58, a company director and Ayanda Peyana, 41, a tax practitioner and their business entity Ntombi Rhadi Trading CC appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday. They were released on bail.