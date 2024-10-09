Memorial service planned for SA man killed in New Zealand assault attack

A memorial service is expected to take place this Saturday, October 12, 2024, in New Zealand for a South African man who died following an assault. Luke Smith, 21, a former Gqeberha resident, who emigrated to New Zealand earlier this year with his parents, died in hospital following the attack.

The attack took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Courtenay Place in Wellington. Smith, died on October 8, 2024.

The memorial flyer posted on The Blackhouse social media pages. Picture: Facebook. A 29-year-old boxer was arrested and has appeared in the Wellington District Court on Monday. He is due back in court later this month. Police said more charges could be added. New Zealand police are calling on witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.

The Blackhouse, that runs a radio and podcast in Wellington posted on their Facebook page about Smith’s passing. The organisation that “creates a dedicated space for African, African-NZers, and the Black Diaspora in Aotearoa” invited the entire community to stand in support of Luke’s parents Brian and Natasha Smith who lost their son in the violent attack. The memorial service will take place in the Upper Hutt area where Luke and his family lived.

This will be followed by a vigil at Courtenay Place. Police confirmed that a post-mortem will be done on Wednesday and that Luke’s body will return to South Africa for his funeral. Meanwhile family and friends of Smith said they were devastated by his passing.