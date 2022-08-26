Men, aged 68 and 71, in court allegedly raping 12-year-old girl and giving her R5 coins

Pretoria - Two men, aged 68 and 71, are this morning appearing before the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at Ga-Matipane Village on various occasions this month. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two suspects who are reportedly friends and neighbours of the molested child, were arrested on Wednesday after the victim's mother opened cases at Mokwakwaila police station.

“The mother reportedly learnt about the horrendous incidents after the victim opened up to the school principal. The police were immediately notified and two cases of rape were opened,” said Mojapelo. “Police investigations revealed that the victim was first raped on 15 August 2022 by the 71-year-old suspect at his homestead who thereafter gave her a R5 coin and told her not to tell anyone. The victim was raped again five days later on the 20th in the nearby bushes by the 68-year-old suspect. The suspect also gave her a R5 coin.” Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe expressed “shock and dismay” over the incident, and commended police officers for arresting the suspects soon after the report was made.

She said, “it is very difficult to comprehend what led these elderly men who should be trusted, to take advantage of a vulnerable child in this manner. Gender-based violence remains a priority for the police and all efforts are being made to eradicate this scourge in our communities.” Police said the two old men will face charges of rape in court. Further investigations are still ongoing. Last month, a 47-year-old man appeared in court after he was arrested for allegedly raping a 92-year-old wheelchair-bound woman in Limpopo province.

“The 47-year-old man, Muzilani Ronald Mushwana is appearing in the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on charges of housebreaking and rape of a wheelchair-bound woman,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said at the time. “It is alleged that the accused broke into the house of the victim in Hoveni village outside Tzaneen, through the window and raped her in the middle of the night,” she said. In June, Limpopo police said the nonagenarian was sleeping when her house was broken into.

