Men arrested on charges including rape, robbery and attempted murder, escape from Limpopo police station

Pretoria - Police in Hlogotlou, Limpopo, have launched a “massive” manhunt for three male suspects, aged between 20 and 36, who escaped from custody at SAPS Hlogotlou police cells. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, said the trio escaped on Thursday at around 6pm.

“It is alleged that police were exchanging shifts when they discovered that the mash wire that protected the roof of the cells was cut out and four inmates were missing,” Ledwaba narrated. “They promptly launched a massive manhunt for the suspects.” Photos of two of three suspects wanted by police in Limpopo after they escaped from SAPS Hlogotlou police station - Thabang Mokoena (left) and Lewis Magoro. Photo: Supplied/SAPS One of the escapees, Sello Mankge, aged 29, was re-arrested within the police station’s premises while he was trying to find his way out.

“The suspect (Mankge) allegedly committed robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping that took place in the Hlogotlou policing area in January 2022,” said Ledwaba. “The other three suspects are still at large.” Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were arrested for a series of crimes that were committed at different locations in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune District between 2019 and 2023.

“Thabang Mokoena (20) was arrested for robbery with aggravating circumstances that was committed in November 2022 at Hlogotlou policing precinct,” said Ledwaba. “Thabang Nzima (31) is facing charges of rape that he committed in Motetema policing area in January 2019. “Lewis Magoro (36) was nabbed for attempted murder and robbery charges that were committed in Motetema policing area in December 2022 and January 2023,” he said.