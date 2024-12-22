Men arrested while selling R15 million gold released on R20,000 bail each

Two men accused of unlawful possession of gold valued at R15 million.

33-year-old Zimbabwean man, Joachim Chivayo and Ayanda Brian Gungwa, a 20-year-old South African citizen were released on bail when they appeared in court. The duo was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, for unlawful possession of gold valued at R15 million. Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha said the two accused men were released on bail.

“Both suspects were released on bail of R20,000 each and the case postponed until February 25 2025 for further investigation,” said Ramovha. Two men accused of being in possession of gold worth R15 million have been granted R20,000 bail. The accused, Zimbabwean national Joachim Chivayo, 33, and Ayanda Brian Gungwa, 20, from South Africa, were arrested last month in Brakpan.

Last month, IOL reported that the duo was arrested in Brakpan, in what the Hawks termed a “significant breakthrough”. The Gauteng Hawks' serious organised crime investigation arrested the two at Helderwyk Estate while they were in possession of six bars of unwrought gold, as they were attempting to find a buyer for the minerals. He said the law enforcement agents also seized a Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle during the arrest of the two men - Chivayo and Gungwa. The two men have have been charged with illegal possession of gold, and contravening the Precious Metals Act. The case was registered at Brakpan police station.

The duo made their first court appearance on Wednesday, and they were both remanded in custody. The Hawks said further investigations are under way to trace the origins of the gold and to identify any additional suspects involved in the illegal trade. [email protected]