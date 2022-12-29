Rustenburg - Three men were robbed of their money and cellphones in two separate incidents after they responded to advertisements on social media platforms. North West police said the two incidents happened at separate places in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District earlier this month.

“In one of the incidents reported on Tuesday, 13 December 2022, a 35-year-old victim saw an advertisement on Facebook of a kombi [minibus taxi] that is for sale. He made contact with the advertiser who alleged that he is the lawful owner,” said North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh. “A meeting was arranged in Klerksdorp, where the prospective buyer met the seller and took the vehicle for a test drive. An agreement was made that the buyer will pay R91 000.00 for the kombi the next day and meet the seller in Wolmaransstad to finalise the transaction. The buyer, accompanied by a friend, met the seller in Wolmaransstad as per agreement and took the kombi for a second test drive. “They stopped and gave a lift to seven men, who ultimately overpowered the buyer and his friend, tied them up and robbed them of cash and their cellular phones before dropping them off next to a road in Wolmaransstad,” she said.

In another incident reported in Makwassie, a 42-year-old man communicated with a prospective seller of goats after seeing an advertisement on social media. “The men made arrangements to meet on the morning of Wednesday, 28 December 2022. The prospective buyer met four suspects at Boskuil, close to Makwassie, and they overpowered and robbed him of his cellular phone and cash. “The public is therefore urged to be vigilant of advertisements on social media and to contact the nearest police station should they become suspicious thereof and they are advised not to carry large amounts of cash or pay money in cash during transactions, but rather opt for an electronic funds transfer (EFT).”

She said police management in North West province warned unsuspecting members of the community to exercise caution when responding to social media advertisements as criminals were coming up with numerous tricks to scam citizens. “The warning stems from numerous scam incidences involving social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp advertisements, circulating since the beginning of this month in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.” IOL