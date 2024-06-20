Mentally challenged woman arrested for brutal murder of her uncle in Limpopo village

Police at Senwabarwana, in Limpopo, have arrested a 38-year-old woman after she allegedly fatally struck her uncle with a stick. The horrific incident happened at Ledubeng village, under the Senwabarwana policing area in the Capricorn district on Tuesday.

“The police received information about a murder in Ledubeng village. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the lifeless body of a man in a pool of blood with an open wound on his upper body,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Emergency medical service personnel were called to the scene, and they certified the victim dead. Police said the deceased man was identified as Solomon Mmaphuti Mokwele, 69, a resident of Ledubeng village.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the deceased man and the arrested alleged killer were staying together. “It is alleged that on Monday, June 17 2024 the victim and the suspect had an argument that evolved into a physical fight, wherein the suspect, who is believed to be mentally challenged, hit his uncle with a stick on his head until he collapsed. He succumbed to his injuries,” said Ledwaba. He said the police only became aware of this ordeal on Tuesday morning, and they opened a murder case. The alleged killer was immediately arrested.

“The motive behind the incident is unknown at this stage. A police investigation will determine that. The suspect will appear before Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court in due course on charges of murder,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Hadebe has appealed to families across the province to get professional help when experiencing challenges.