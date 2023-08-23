Mercedes Benz driver, without a driver’s licence, arrested after offering cops R1,100 cash bribe

A 41-year-old man has been arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) in the Crystal Park area after he was allegedly found driving a Mercedes Benz sedan without a driver’s licence. Spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the 41-year-old was charged with fraud and bribery on Monday.

“As the EMPD officers were conducting law enforcement duties at the corner of Cloverdene and Totius Road, checking for vehicle compliance, according to the National Road Traffic Act (Act 93 of 1996), the officers stopped a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan and inspected the vehicle,” said Thepa. “When the 41-year-old male driver of the vehicle was asked to produce his driver’s license, the driver could not produce his own, instead, he took out a driver’s license that did not belong to him and gave it to the officers.” A 41-year-old man, driving a Mercedes Benz sedan, was arrested in Ekurhuleni after he gave police someone else's driver's licence, and later offered R1,100 bribe. Photo: EMPD The EMPD officers informed the driver that by producing someone else’s driver’s licence, the driver was committing fraud.

“However, the driver then took out an amount of R1,100 to give to officers and asked them to please overlook the fact that he does not have a driver’s licence,” said Thepa. A 41-year-old man, driving a Mercedes Benz sedan, was arrested in Ekurhuleni after he gave police someone else's driver's licence, and later offered R1,100 bribe. Photo: EMPD “The officers immediately arrested the suspect for fraud and bribery and issued the driver with a Section 56 notice, for driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence. The male suspect was arrested and detained at the Crystal Park police station, charged with fraud and bribery, and will appear before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon.” A 41-year-old man, driving a Mercedes Benz sedan, was arrested in Ekurhuleni after he gave police someone else's driver's licence, and later offered R1,100 bribe. Photo: EMPD Earlier this year, the EMPD arrested a Zimbabwean man for possession of a fake driver’s licence after he was stopped for reckless driving in Tembisa.

At the time, EMPD spokesperson Constable Marie Mashishi said the driver was stopped after he sped towards oncoming traffic in an attempt to overtake a funeral convoy in the presence of police officers. “While officers were busy with the funeral escort, from Tembisa to the Mooifontein cemetery, they noticed a white Toyota Quantum minibus taxi with one male occupant, unsafely overtaking the hearse and facing oncoming traffic on Andrew Mapheto Drive near the Tembisa Plaza.” She said the EMPD officers immediately stopped the minibus.