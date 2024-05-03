Merebank father killed while carrying his child, in suspected drive-by shooting

A Merebank father was killed in an alleged drive-by shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon. According to PT Alarms, a private security company, the incident took place in Dinapur Road.

Spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said the victim had been feeding his child in their yard when he came he came under gunfire. “He desperately tried to shield the child and the child was fortunately unharmed.” He said the suspects were alleged to have fled the scene in a white vehicle.

“PT Alarms Tactical units and PT Armed Response responded to the scene and the man was rushed to hospital. “Unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.” He said details leading up to the shooting were not known and Wentworth SAPS were investigating further.

Meanwhile tributes have been pouring in for the victim, with many describing him as a humble person. The SAPS have been approached for details and will be added to the story once received. In another incident, also in the Merebank area a man suspected of criminal activities was assaulted to death.

PT Alarms reported on their Facebook page that the victim, also a resident in the Merebank area, was implicated in criminal incidents in the area. A man suspected of criminal activities was beaten to death in Merebank. Picture: PT Alarms