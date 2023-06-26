Merebank teenager allegedly shot by stray bullet while playing in her yard

Durban - Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a Durban teenager was shot while playing in her yard. The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Ajmer Road in Merebank, in the south of Durban at around 5.30pm.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said it was alleged that the 14-year-old was playing with her friend at her residence in Ajmer Road when she sustained a gunshot wound. “The victim was taken to the hospital for further care and the matter is under investigation by Wentworth SAPS,” Ngcobo said. According to an incident report, the victim was shot once in the leg.

It is alleged that witnesses heard several shots being fired and that the teenager was shot by a stray bullet. In a similar incident, a 14-year-old teenage boy was killed by a stray bullet, while in his yard in Bethelsdorp near Gqeberha on Thursday night. Police said the shooting is suspected to be gang-related.

According to police, occupants travelling in a silver Renault vehicle fired shots at two men walking on the street. Justin Malgas, 25, died at the scene, while a 26-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to his head and arm and was taken to the hospital for further care. The 14-year-old, Kurtley Rossouw, was in his yard when he was shot by a stray bullet in his back and died on his way to hospital.