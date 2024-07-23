Mexican national in R2 billion drug bust appears in court

The fifth person arrested in connection with the R2 billion clandestine drug laboratory in Limpopo made a first appearance in court on Tuesday. Ruben Vidal Rodriguez, 44, appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court charged with charged with manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs.

The Directorate for Priority Investigations (known as the Hawks) uncovered the drug lab on a farm in Groblersdal on July 19, 2024, following an intelligence-driven operation. National Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed that Rodriguez's case was rolled over to Wednesday for legal representation. His co-accused Gonzales Jorge, 51, Gutierrez Lopes, 43, Simphiwe Khumalo, 35, and 67-year-old Frederick Botha appeared in court on Monday.

According to the Hawks, all four accused will remain behind bars and their case was adjourned to August 1 for further investigation. Speaking about the arrests, Mogale said four structures on the Thaba Monate farm property were searched. “Large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs, including acetone, as well as crystal meth with an estimated street value of R2 billion were recovered.”

The DPCI said since January this year, they uncovered ten clandestine drug laboratories and made 34 arrests. In another major bust, nine suspects were arrested at a dilapidated factory at Pulley Street, Boltonia, in Krugersdorp West. The Hawks said police found a drug laboratory with large quantities of an assortment of methamphetamine-producing chemicals.