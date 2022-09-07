Mhlathuze Water suspended CEO denied bail in R37m fraud case

Durban – The three remaining people charged in the ongoing probe in the malfeasance at the bulk water utility Mhlathuze Water, involving about R37m, made another appearance in court this week. Siphiwe Mabaso, Sthembelo Ralph Mhlanga and Mthokozisi Pius Duze appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

Six people have been arrested in the matter, which includes Nonhlanhla Mkhize, Director-General in the KZN Premier’s Office. Mkhize has been released on R25 000 bail. Mabaso, Mhlanga and Duze are charged in relation to a November 2018 Mhlathuze Water procurement project, where the public entity had to appoint a panel of legal service providers to render services on an ad-hoc basis over three years. “Mabaso was released on R25 000 bail, Mhlanga’s bail was fixed at R250 000. Duze was denied bail,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.

She said as part of their bail conditions the accused are not to communicate or interfere with staff or board members of Mhlathuze Water. “Also, they must inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KZN or should they change their contact and residential details.” She said they were advised not to dispose of any of their assets.

