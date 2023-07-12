Mia Kühn’s family say teen’s death was an accident, slam speculation

The family of a teenage girl whose body was found at a Pretoria school last week say her death was an accident. Mia Kühn's body was discovered by a groundsman patrolling the Hoërskool Garsfontein. He discovered her body on the school's rugby grounds. She was a Grade 10 learner at the school.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Jacques Broodryk said the family believes Mia was climbing up one of the towers used to illuminate the rugby field when she fell. They have ruled out any possibility of foul play. "The family and friends are heartbroken about her sudden passing and are still dealing with the immense loss," he said. Broodryk added that there has been a lot of speculation about her death, and her loved ones are still grieving.

"They are not in a position to give any comment at this stage," he said. It is believed that her family had reported her missing just hours before the gruesome discovery. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school where he spoke to Kühn's family.

After speaking to her family, it was established that at midnight she was still at home. Most likely, she slipped out later. And in the morning, they did not find her and went to the police station to report her missing. “Police were then alerted about a scene at the school, only to find her body here. So far, they don't know how she gained entry to the school," the MEC said. The family has thanked the community for their outpouring of love.