Middelburg fake pharmacist arrested for selling schedule 6 medication

Durban - A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling medication to the Middelburg and surrounding communities. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man had allegedly been posing as a pharmacist, selling schedule 6 medication.

"According to the report, information regarding a suspect selling certain medication to people without legal authorisation was brought to the attention of the members, supplied by the intelligence structure of the police in the province. An operation was then planned to be executed," he said. A search warrant was also obtained and officers proceeded to the man's premises in Middelburg. Mohlala said officers searched the property where they found R7 000 worth of medication.

The suspect was then arrested and charged accordingly for illegal possession of schedule 6 medication. Medication that was sold, allegedly by a 24-year-old man in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS

Medication that was sold, allegedly by a 24-year-old man in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS "Preliminary investigation by the police has since revealed that the suspect is an employee at a certain nutrition shop in the area. Police are working in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders within the health sector and the man could possibly be faced with more charges as the investigation continues. He is expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court soon," Mohlala said.

Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the suspect and urged the public to help dismantle the underground market of unauthorised distribution of medical health items by not purchasing the medication. Last month, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and SAPS in the town of Kabokweni nabbed two people for allegedly administering medication in Mpumalanga. The public is urged to check if a practitioner is registered by using the iRegister on the HPCSA website or phoning the HPCSA at 012 338 9100/1.

