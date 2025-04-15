Midrand Kidnapping: SAPS rescues two businessmen, recover stolen Range Rover

Two businessmen have been rescued by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team within hours after they were hijacked and kidnapped in Midrand. The incident happened on Monday, according to national spokesperson of the South African Police Service, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“The two men were hijacked by a group of criminals driving a silver/grey Hyundai i10 on the premises of a car rental company, and thereafter kept in a bush along the R21 where they were forced to hand over their bank cards and pins,” said Mathe. The kidnappers then started withdrawing large sums of money from the kidnapped men’s bank accounts. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. A multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team was alerted and immediately mobilised.

“The two male victims were found in dense bushes and rescued. Their hijacked Range Rover SUV (sport utility vehicle) was later recovered in Tembisa,” said Mathe. She added that the SAPS would like to assure the nation that it has “the necessary expertise” to rescue victims of kidnappings. Police have urged friends, family and bystanders to immediately alert the SAPS when they become aware of any crime, including instances of active kidnapping.

“We also encourage citizens to be more vigilant and alert of their surroundings and report any suspicious activities,” said Mathe. The SAPS has saluted the law enforcement teams involved in the operation, which included the national crime intelligence counter and security team, police emergency services, SAPS flying squad, the Gauteng Traffic Police air wing and Vision Tactical Security company. Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for the kidnappers who evaded arrest, and are said to be utilising a Hyundai i10 to commit crimes.

“Citizens are urged to be alert and those who have information are encouraged to come forward to assist police investigations,” she said. Police in Gauteng have rescued two businessmen after they were kidnapped on the premises of a car rental company, and taken to a bushy area along the R21, where they were forced to hand over their bank cards and pins. Last month, IOL reported that police rescued a 55-year-old Pakistani businessman and apprehended four alleged kidnappers, two South Africans and two Pakistani nationals. The four were nabbed at various places throughout Gauteng province, in an intelligence-led operation.